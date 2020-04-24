SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04.

