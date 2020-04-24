Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.96

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.96 and traded as low as $67.00. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $72.90, with a volume of 608,942 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a GBX 1.19 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

