Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.05

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.05 and traded as low as $62.60. Stobart Group shares last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 409,468 shares.

STOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 123 ($1.62) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.05. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

