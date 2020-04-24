Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.54).
LON:STCK opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Stock Spirits Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
