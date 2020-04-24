Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.54).

LON:STCK opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Stock Spirits Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

