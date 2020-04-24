Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 4.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $182.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.