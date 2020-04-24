Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Stryker stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.