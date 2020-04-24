Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,440 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 686,540 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.