SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $75.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

