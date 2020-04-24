Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $5.53. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 8,231,045 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$5.84 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79.

In other news, insider Ann Sherry acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.19 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,960.00 ($70,184.40).

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

