T Clarke (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $110.86

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.86 and traded as low as $86.20. T Clarke shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 67,942 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from T Clarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. T Clarke’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

T Clarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

