Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

TSM stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

