Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Holdings Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

