Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.38).

TW stock opened at GBX 145.96 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $48.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

