Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 597.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,719 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

