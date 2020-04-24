Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $705.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

