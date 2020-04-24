Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Coverage Initiated at Longbow Research

Equities research analysts at Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 164,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 57,121 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

