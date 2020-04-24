The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

