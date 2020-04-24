Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by BMT Investment Advisors

BMT Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of BMT Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $320.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

