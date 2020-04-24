Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,071 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 1,705 put options.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $12.01 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

