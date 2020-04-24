TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $220.42

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.42 and traded as low as $165.50. TT Electronics shares last traded at $169.75, with a volume of 21,683 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.21).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $285.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.