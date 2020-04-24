Tyler Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Shares of TYL opened at $319.36 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day moving average of $297.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

