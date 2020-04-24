Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 492,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.