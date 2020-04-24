Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $152.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

