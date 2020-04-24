United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.