UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.0% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.83. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.