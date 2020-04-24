Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.66

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $207.66 and traded as low as $168.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 58,570 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Anthony Muh bought 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £8,416.77 ($11,071.78). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,655.09).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.