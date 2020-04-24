Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 26,094,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 537,509 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vale by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after purchasing an additional 228,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of VALE opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Vale had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.