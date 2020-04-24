VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 904.7% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 80,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $26.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

