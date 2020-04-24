Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

