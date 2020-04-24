Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS opened at $54.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.