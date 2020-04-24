Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $61,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

