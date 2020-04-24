Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

