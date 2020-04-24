Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

