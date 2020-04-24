Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.56

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 3414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 45.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Weis Markets by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

