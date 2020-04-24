Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

