YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,504.96

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,504.96 and traded as low as $1,192.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,220.00, with a volume of 5,729 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.96.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

