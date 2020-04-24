YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of YRC Worldwide worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

