Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Decreased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Shares of YUM opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.