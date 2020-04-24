Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Trecora Resources reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and have sold 21,836 shares valued at $141,787. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trecora Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

