Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $5,472,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

