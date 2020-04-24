Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) to Hold

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

