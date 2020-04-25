-$0.61 EPS Expected for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Embraer has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

