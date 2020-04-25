$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.15. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

