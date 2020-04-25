$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

AMD stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 187.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

