10,330 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

