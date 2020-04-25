10,536 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

