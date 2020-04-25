110 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

