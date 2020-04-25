123 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $566.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $574.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total value of $1,263,580.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

