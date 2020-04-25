1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

