1776 Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

